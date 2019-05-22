Photos of Ric Flair Leaving the Hospital After Major Surgery Come Out

WWE icon Ric Flair recently left the hospital after having major surgery, and now photos of him exiting the facility have come out.

See the photos here

Shared by TMZ, the main image snapped reveals the wrestler being wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

He appears to have a band around his waist, and there is a gauze tapped to his arm, which is most likely where is IV was placed.

The sports star has since spoken out about his hospitalization, taking to Twitter to let his fans know that he is doing okay and will be back to his old self soon.

The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

Flair is no stranger to sudden medical emergencies, as in 2017 he was admitted to the hospital after a night of drinking because he was having severe stomach pains.

“I had 10 days of life support, brother, that would wake anybody up,” Flair told Busted Open Radio of the terrifying ordeal. “I’m just lucky I’m here, I just kind of take each day, I don’t take anything for granted anymore. They gave me a 20 percent chance of living and somehow I made (it).”

“When I got out I only weighed 206 pounds, I lost 43 pounds. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t even twist the top off a Gatorade bottle,” he added. “I could stand on my legs, but I couldn’t walk, so I had to go to a rehab place for 20 days of physical rehab where they make you walk with a walker and then a cane and then you learn to walk by yourself.”

“That took a while, and then I couldn’t drive a car. I ate anything in the world, but couldn’t gain any weight because all the food I was consuming was going towards repairing internal tissue that was ruined because when I went into the hospital my kidneys failed, I had respiratory heart failure and I had pneumonia all at the same time,” he also revealed. “Brother, I don’t drink anymore… The doctor told me if I ever had a drink again, I wouldn’t make it through another operation like that.”

Thankfully, the Nature Boy looks to be on the mend now.