Ric Flair Endorses Kane For Mayor, Release Date for Book & ESPN Special

As you surely already know by now, former WWE superstar Kane is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. While The Demon has racked up some endorsements already, the most recent comes in the form of an old-school WWE style promo from his old friend and fellow WWE legend Ric Flair.

In a video posted to TMZ, Flair promises to hit up an upcoming local campaign rally for Jacobs on July 12, saying, “I will be there live and in color to support my very close friend, Glenn Jacobs.”

Of course it’s not a proper Nature Boy promo without his signature sign-off, as Flair unleashes a resounding “WHOOOOOOOO!!!” in support of the values-driven libertarian republican candidate, and former dentist gimmick Isaac Yankem DDS.

It’s worth noting that both superstars were still in the WWE product less than a year ago. And while Kane is currently leading in the polls for his political campaign (thanks to endorsements from the likes of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul), it’s been a rocky retirement for Flair.

After getting kicked out of multiple establishments for bar fights in recent months, the Nature Boy should be glad to be in a TMZ report for political (not personal) reasons. And let’s just forget about the last time he did so, announcing he was entering the 2016 Presidential race with none other than Waka Flocka Flame as his running mate…

But things may be turning around for Flair. Despite their fall-out in storyline, he and daughter Charlotte Flair have co-authored a book, titled “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte” which it was recently announced will be released in September.

Though the ESPN 30 for 30 special on Ric Flair was originally also announced for September, it’s release has been pushed back until January 2018. You can watch the trailer for that upcoming special below.

