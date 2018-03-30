Rey Mysterio Officially Ruled out for WrestleMania 34

Ever since his electric cameo at the 2018 Royal Rumble, fans have been waiting for Rey Mysterio to confirm a full-time return to WWE.

But that’s not happening anytime soon.

On Showtime’s Below The Belt with Brendan Schaub, Mysterio revealed that he will not be healthy enough to make an appearance at April 8th’s WrestleMania 34.

“Unfortunately, I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago. Opted not to get surgery. It’s a full tear but I’m just gonna kick back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I’ll be ready next month,” he said.

This comes as a shock as there was a growing belief that, despite the injury, Mysterio would compete at WrestleMania. However, it looks like the bicep tear Mysterio suffered at the beginning of March will keep him out a little longer.

The rumors surrounding Mysterio return have been abundant. Ranging from going one-on-one with John Cena, to being Braun Strowman’s surprise tag team partner, there wasn’t a WrestleMania scenario where 42-year old didn’t fit.

However, will have to wait and see if the 3-time WWE Champion can heal up in time to join WWE later this year.

Mysterio recently spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and it’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon and Co. turning down his services when healthy.