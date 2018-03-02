Rey Mysterio Update Carries WrestleMania Implications

The rumors surrounding Rey Mysterio’s WWE return reached their crescendo this week and now a new bit of information suggests that the former WWE Champion will be at WrestleMania.

If WWE hasn’t reminded you enough, WrestleMania will take place in New Orleans on April 8th. However, Mysterio is already booked that weekend.

Or, at least he was.

Mysterio was just pulled from an April 6th Lucha Libre show. While the reasons for the change could be abundant, it certainly fits the narrative that Mysterio just made himself available for WrestleMania.

At the moment, a swarm of rumors hovers above Mysterio’s return to WWE. Ranging from John Cena’s WrestleMania opponent to part-time Cruiserweight, there isn’t a scenario in WWE for which Mysterio isn’t tied to. However, his deal is still only likely, not certain.

But, with Mystery clearing his schedule for WrestleMania, we can’t stop our imaginations from running.

The 43-year old recently spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and it’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon and Co. turning down his services.

PWInsider reports that Mysterio’s night at the Royal Rumble was only put together over the last week. With the idea looking to be impromptu, that made it easier for WWE to keep his entry a secret. Apparently, contract talks between the sides are open, but they have one major philosophical difference. At 43 years old, Mysterio does not want to work WWE’s full-time schedule, but that’s exactly what WWE is asking him to do. So it appears we’re at a stalemate of sorts.

It’s worth underlining that Mysterio looked fantastic at the Rumble. Trim and spry, we could make the argument that Sunday night was the best Rey has looked in at least a decade. Even more, his surprise entrance has already amassed nearly 15 million Youtube views.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.