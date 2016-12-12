Report: Former NXT Star Returns to WWE

Chris Hero could soon be returning to a WWE ring. According to a new report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, Hero (real name Chris Spradlin) has signed a new WWE contract and will head to the promotion in 2017.

Hero might be better known to WWE fans as Kassius Ohno, one of NXT’s earliest featured wrestlers. When the WWE rebranded the Florida Championship Wrestling league into NXT, Hero feuded with William Regal and formed a tag team with Corey Graves. In his most prominent storyline, Hero formed a partnership with Graves and Adrian Neville to fight against the Wyatt Family. Hero left the WWE in 2013, reportedly due to conditioning issues.

Although his first stint with the WWE wasn’t a success, Hero has enjoyed a successful indie career and wrestled the likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro before they went to the WWE. Hero revitalized his indie career after leaving the WWE and has wrestled for Evolve, Progress, and countless other indie promotions. Recently, Hero wrestled Cody Rhodes shortly after Rhodes left the company earlier this year.

Although the report claims that Hero has signed with the WWE, it’s unclear if he’ll be heading back to NXT or will head straight to the main roster. It’s possible that the WWE signed Hero to replace Samoa Joe in NXT, as the latter will likely be getting a much deserved main roster call up in the near future.