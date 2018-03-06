One of the best things about WrestleMania season is that things have to happen. While that may seem like a simple observation, any WWE fan will tell you that RAW is prone to have weeks of inconsequential showings.

But that is not the case right now.

As we barrel towards April 8th, WWE continues to pump out exceptional episodes of RAW. Things happen, like a lot. Look no further than the cast WWE employed for this last episode: Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, John Cena, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Elias, Nia Jax, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and even Goldust, played an integral part in Monday’s show.

So let’s get into why RAW was so good on Monday — here are The 5 Things We Learned From RAW Last Night:

Ronda Rousey is the Truth

Yes, she jumped the gun on the biggest line of her young WWE career. Yes, her Samoan Drop was a little clunky. But it doesn’t matter because the crowd loves her.

Rousey got her first WWE “pop” last night when she interrupted the opening segment between Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon. It’s worth noting that one of the reasons why Rousey has been so quickly accepted by WWE fans is because of the preferences of her supporting cast.

Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie routinely turn in strong showings making Rousey’s job that much easier.

I’m a big believer in Rousey and think that she will bring women’s wrestling to the front of WWE.

This Brock Lesnar Heel Turn is Actually Working

Look, we’re all guilty of it. We’ve all underestimate Vince McMahon and his creative knights. We’ve all thought, at least once, that the wrestling industry has passed him by. But we’re all fools.

What WWE is doing with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is nothing shy of brilliant. In just one week, Lesnar has flipped from an admirable force of violence to a tumor that must be removed.

Paging Dr. Reigns!

Reigns got a very warm reaction from the Milwaukee crowd last night, and I doubt that was coincidental. WWE is putting together an admirable campaign for you to hate Lesnar and love Reigns. While the Big Dog will still get some boos at WrestleMania, they will prove to be negligible. As Brock and Paul Heyman continue their anti-WWE exploits, fans both conscious and subconscious, will choose to get behind Roman.

And that’s all Vince McMahon has ever wanted.

Nia Jax Will Become RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania

For all of the noise behind Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and even Ronda Rousey, it’s Nia Jax who may prove to be the most important player in women’s wrestling.

The juxtaposition of size, the incredible displays of strength and the ability to squirt crocodile tears makes Jax an anomaly. And in WWE, exceptions like her are money trees.

With her crying herself into babyface territory last night on RAW, she just solidified herself as the next RAW Women’s Champion. while we still have to wait for her match for Alexa Bliss to get booked, it’s a formality at this point.

Bayley Finds Some Self Respect

It’s so nice to see Bayley and Sasha splitting. I’m a big proponent of friendship, but one someone sticks up for themselves that really makes my spine tingle.

I almost feel bad saying it, but Bayley has been almost useless since joining the main roster. That’s not totally her fault, but now it looks like she’s finally ready to make a significant contribution to a story.

That’s all it takes to get us invests, by the way — just a teeny bit of narrative. Until now, Bayley has only fought for the sake of competition, her matches boasted the same amount of intrigue as an NBA Summer League game. But now, things are personal, and we all can’t wait to see what’s next.

Intercontinental Triple Threat

If WrestleMania crossword puzzle, this match would be the windfall word that allowed us to fill in several blanks. The Miz, Rollins, and Balor are some of WWE hottest players and needed a high profile match. So, to make thing easy, WWE put them all in the same match.

This is the perfect idea for WWE as each man is a former WWE Champion, and with them fighting over the Intercontinental Championship, it makes the days of Ryback and Bad News Barrett seem like a distant memory.

There’s a decent chance that Strowman and Elias enter the fray too, perhaps bringing a ladder into the equation. Regardless if it’s three men or five, WWE cannot go wrong in picking a winner. Everyone one of these dudes would be a great Intercontinental Champion, so really we all win.