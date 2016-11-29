WWE RAW Emotions: Sasha Wins, Roman Rolls, & Enzo Creeps

Sasha and Charlotte do it again, Roman and Seth get the upper hand and the crowd goes wild for adultry! WWE hit Charlotte, North Carolina for Monday Night Raw this week and here are my RAW emotions on the biggest moments of the night.

-Remember how John Cena elevated the US title by holding a weekly open challenge and generally pretending like he cared about being the champion? Roman Reigns is doing just that, but the opposite. Since winning the title he’s defended it against Chris Jericho once and is now focused on winning the Universal championship. And the US title means so much that Kevin Owens didn’t even bother to ask Roman to put it on the line at Roadblock: End of the Line. I know the WWE wants Roman to walk around with something shiny, but plenty of other guys (and storylines) would be better served by holding the ‘Merican championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

-It’s been awhile since we’ve seen guys take it to the back and rough up some rental cars, but Seth Rollins parking lot beatdown of Jericho was really well done. Every year when TLC rolls around, guys start using chair and ladders in the build up. With Roadblock looming, will all feuds suddenly be infused with automotive/transportation themes?

-R-Truth was this close (I’m holding my hands really far apart) to beating Braun Strowman. This Sami Zayn program is either leading to a big win against Strowman or an exodus to Smackdown LIVE. I’m hoping for the latter. Did anyone else see Mick Foley’s teeth fall out during their exchange? That’s dedication. 20 years later and he’s still selling Taker throwing him off the top of that cage.

Yes, that was my bottom teeth (my HIAC teeth) falling out on live TV! Just means @iLikeSamiZayn brought something out in me. #RAWCharlotte — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 29, 2016

-Does any job require less preparation than a wrestling GM? I get that Sasha and Charlotte being re-started added to the drama, but wouldn’t a more prepared GM think out that whole no-dq, no-countout, falls count anywhere situation BEFORE the match even started.

-Just so we’re clear, the babyface in this Enzo vs Rusev feud is the guy who exposed himself to the other’s wife and is threatening to “stuff her turkey.”

-Mark Henry is as much of a movie star as I am an astronaut and the closest I’ve been to space is eating space ice cream once on a field trip.

-Thought Rich Swann’s dancing was endearing. Junk Yard Doggish, even, but his eerie post-match promo makes all that gyrating suddenly feel creepy. Then I looked up the lyrics to his song:

North, south, east to west Everybody know my name And if your dad is gone but your mom is home We can bring her We ain’t got no shame Up, down, turn it around girl I can be the one to blame.

Now, I’m really creeped out.

-The only thing more ridiculous than Cesaro’s Bond gimmick is the bar room brawl that broke out between Sheamus, Cesaro and a bunch of local toughs. And by ridiculous, I mean ridiculously awesome. That brawl was more entertaining than the last 15 WWE original films, with 1/100th of the production value.

-Can we please find another way to put championship matches together than by having the challenger beat the champion to earn said match? It makes the champion look weak, while also letting me know they are eventually winning the match that actually matters. Also, any excitement I had for seeing the two guys have a match has been diminished by having seen the two guys have a match. Crazy, I know. We could have had Roman beat Jericho to earn the match with Owens and it would have accomplished the same goal.

-The New Day win again, inching closer to Demolition’s longest tag team championship record. The Club came into the WWE as the next NWO yet they’ve been booked at the next Basham Brothers.

-Sasha dedicating her match to Ric was a bit odd, considering Ric spent most of the year trying to keep Sasha from winning a match, but it let us know we’d see the Nature Boy in his hometown, which I was totally ok with. Sadly, Charlotte did not counter by dedicating her match to Eddie Guerrero or even Snoop Dogg.

Going back to NXT, these two have been feuding for over a year, maybe two, maybe 100, but somehow they still managed to make this match feel brand new. From kendo stick shots to announce table moonsaults to guard rail choke outs, the ladies once again proved why they are the two greatest women to ever lace it up.

Yeah, I said it. Fight me.

Ric coming out to raise Sasha’s hand signaled the end of the feud but the beginning of a lifetime of Daddy issues for poor Charlotte.