LA Knight Addresses Marriage Rumors

LA Knight is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and fans are speculating that he's a married man. Earlier this month Knight appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about the marriage rumors.

"Apparently, I've been married twice this year as well, even though I'm not married," Knight said. It's a weird thing that once you start to climb and people start to notice you now they start just looking for things. Now all of a sudden people were more aware of the NWA stuff or maybe even some more of the Impact (TNA) stuff."

Knight went on to say that it leads to people digging for stuff about his personal life. "And then it turns out that I got married over a weekend, which was amazing that I got married that weekend because as far as I knew I was wrestling in the ring all that damn weekend," Knight added. "But somehow I found time to get married."

In December, Knight went to X (formerly known as Twitter) about the marriage rumors. He wrote: "If anybody finds pictures from the wedding I'm hearing I was part of this week, I'm excited to see them! I must have blacked out, because i don't remember any of it. Please send."

Knight has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Michelle Yavulla since 2018. In May 2023, Yavulla sent a message to Knight to celebrate their five-year anniversary. "To my Baberjack…another year in the books and oh how amazing it has been," Yavulla wrote. "Thank you for your love, support, consistency, partnership, da pappa-ness to our babies, and absolute craziness. Our lives are full of laughter and ridiculousness and there's no place I'd rather be (wherever that may be with you)! Two peas in a pod, two kids in a candy shop. I Love You! Happy Anniversary!

On Saturday, Knight competed against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns in a fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Reigns won the match and retained the title, meaning Knight has yet to win a title during his time on the main roster. Knight joined WWE in 2021 and competed in NXT. While in NXT, Knight won the Million Dollar Championship during his feud with Cameron Grimes.