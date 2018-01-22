Here’s the Full List of WWE Legends Coming to RAW 25

RAW will celebrate 25th Anniversary Monday night. As the longest-running episodic program in television history, WWE has accrued an endless reserve of memorable characters and they invited all of them to Monday’s show. Well, most of them.

Because RAW’s silver anniversary will air from both the Barclay’s Center and the Manhattan Center, WWE will need some extra bodies to fill two shows. Luckily WWE is well equipped with legends who are eager to participate. Here’s the official list:

Steve Austin, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Chris Jericho, Eric Bischoff, Trish Stratus, The APA, JBL & Ron Simmons, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, Nikki & Brie Bella, The New Age Outlaws, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase, Bruce “Brother Love” Prichard, Teddy Long, John Laurinaitis, Lillian Garcia, The Godfather, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline, Terri Runnells, Michelle McCool, Maria Kanellis, Torrie Wilson, MVP, The Boogey Man, Howard Finkel, Harvey Whippleman, Christian, The Brooklyn Brawler, Jonathan Coachman, William Regal

This parade of Hall of Famers may not be just for show either. With the Royal Rumble just days after the show and WrestleMania looming in the background, all signs point to RAW 25 being an impactful show. For instance, rumors have The Undertaker declaring his ‘Mania intentions, but as of now, that only speculative.

There will be more than just a slew of WWE Legends hitting their catchphrases though, as WWE has already begun to stack the show’s card. On the latest episode of RAW, Kurt Angle granted The Miz’s wish to challenge Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship at the anniversary show. Chances are, that won’t be the only title on the line.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar both will be participating in the show, but neither has been confirmed as active wrestlers. Regardless, this show has picked up remarkable momentum and it may be one of the more impactful events of 2018.