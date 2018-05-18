Randy Orton Reportedly Out Several Weeks After Knee Surgery

When Randy Orton skipped WWE‘s European tour, it looked like the 13-time World Champion was exercising his veteran privilege. However, Orton reportedly had knee surgery and could be out until SummerSlam.

WrestlingNews.co reports the 38-year old had a minor operation on his knee last Tuesday. Per their story, Orton won’t miss more than a couple of months with one source claiming he’ll be back by July. It is believed Orton will be back in time by SummerSlam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Orton’s wife posted a video earlier this week where The Vipers left knee is clearly bandaged.

@randyorton ❤️ A post shared by Kim Orton (@kim.orton01) on May 15, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

We haven’t seen The Viper since his May 6 appearance at Backlash. His loss to Jeff Hardy for the US Championship now seems all the more logical as he was likely set to take time away due to the surgery.

UPDATE

WWE confirmed later Friday afternoon that Orton has indeed undergone a procedure for a meniscus tear. Here’s their official statement: