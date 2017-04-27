Randy Orton Names His Favorite RKO Of All-Time

Randy Orton hit a career milestone on Tuesday night when he reached his 15th year as a WWE pro. While Orton has racked up 13 World Championships in those 15 years, it’s likely The Viper will be remembered more for the move that turned him into a meme sensation – the RKO.

The WWE Champion spoke to WWE.com about his career and the move that made him famous. Orton was asked to choose which RKO was his all-time favorite, and while there were many to choose from, his pick was the first that truly seemed to come “outta no where”?

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would say probably the one with Evan Bourne. It just shows you how important timing is and I felt like the timing on that particular one was harder to achieve than any of the other ones. The one on Seth [Rollins] at WrestleMania was difficult, too. I’ve done some cool ones with Dolph [Ziggler] and Cesaro, too, and springboards in with Carlito and CM Punk. The timing is what makes that. But the hardest one, the highest-risk one to hit perfect was the Evan Bourne one, and that’d probably be why it’s my favorite.”

Orton was also asked to name his greatest accomplishment and while he couldn’t quite narrow done one, he had plenty to choose from.

“There’s honestly not one thing. Youngest champ; I think I’ve won more Survivor Series Matches than anything else, maybe I’m tied with Ultimate Warrior; won two Royal Rumbles; won Money in the Bank; I’ve main-evented WrestleMania; I’ve wrestled in 13 WrestleManias — those are all up there. I’ve stolen the show numerous times. I’ve wrestled in Seoul, I’ve wrestled in Auckland, New Zealand. There’s not one thing, there’s a bunch of things.”

In regards to his career milestone, the one-time Legend Killer reflected on his own legendary 15 years.

“How does it feel? It feels like, “Where did the time go?” to be honest. I’ve been around a long time, and it seemed for the longest time like I was the young guy. Now, all of a sudden, I’ve got fans with beards telling me, “I used to watch you when I was a kid.” So, I don’t know what happened to all those years, man, but the little bit I do remember? It was definitely a fun ride.”

