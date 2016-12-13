Randy Orton Considering A Big Change For The Wyatt Family

He hears voices in his head and these days those voices are telling Randy Orton that he’s found a home with The Wyatt Family. The Wyatts won the Smackdown LIVE tag team championships from Heath Slater and Rhyno on December 3rd at the WWE TLC pay per view. Orton was recently interviewed on Tom Clark’s Main Event podcast, which can be listened to here. The legend killer discussed finding a new enthusiasm for wrestling, his new “family” members and even wanting to find a new look.

Orton expressed that he has a “new pep in his step”now he is teaming with The Wyatt Family:

“At first, I wasn’t quite sure, but now that we’re in the middle of it and me and Bray and Luke are tag champs, everything’s feeling right. And I get to do what I love to do best and that’s be a heel. So each week is a little different. It’s not getting stale. Nothing against Sheamus, but it’s not working Sheamus every night for six months.”

Orton went on to put over Luke Harper who he is looking forward to getting in the ring with again:

“Harper’s great. Like, before I was injured, I was supposed to work with him in a singles match, I think in the pre-show of Hell In A Cell in 2015. And I was looking forward to that. We’ve never touched. And somewhere down the line, I’m sure that’ll happen too. But for now and the next long while, I see my future being with them and dominating SmackDown.”

In terms of his own character, Orton admits that he has considered changing his gear which has remained pretty much unchanged for the last decade, but he’s not sure where to with it:

“I almost want to change up my gear, but I’m not quite sure where to go with it. Like, I need to find out who made Bray’s stuff. It’s kind of like a Baron Corbin-esque like thing he [has] got going on. I should say Baron’s got a Bray Wyatt thing going on, but either way, I’ve been in the same gear for well over a decade. It’s cool to see guys kind of evolve and that are always changing things up and I’ve never been like that. I might introduce a new move here and there or a new attitude here and there, but what I’m starting to realize is the creativity is, there’s no limit to it and it can always pull you back if you’re not willing to really think about your character and make those changes. And I just really haven’t for my whole career because I’ve always been third generation competitor Randy Orton. Wrestling’s in my blood. This is what I do. This is what I was born to do. I’ve got my own style. Yeah, I don’t do flips and shitt, but when it comes down to it, I know how to tell a story and that’s what I’ve try to get over doing. And being with the Wyatts now, that creativity, I feel a little spark. I feel lighter on my feet, like there’s a bounce in my step again working with these guys.”

How would you like to see the Viper change up his look?

