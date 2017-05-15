Randy Orton Rips WWE Legend And Independent Wrestling In Twitter Rant

Randy Orton is currently playing a babyface on SmackDown Live, but The Viper may have just become the biggest heel on wrestling social media. The 13 time World Champion took some time out of his busy schedule to savagely punt one of his former peers and the Independent wrestling scene right in the face on Twitter.

On Friday, Orton simply re-tweeted a criticism of Indy wrestling that stated every match on the Indy circuit was basically the same overblown spotfest, void of any real storytelling. As you might expect, many die hard fans and Indy wrestlers took exception to the WWE Champion making fun of their craft. Among those offended was current Ring of Honor star and former WWE Legend, Bubba Ray Dudley. In response to Orton’s initial tweet, Dudley posted a photo of himself in ROH leaping towards four opponents with the caption “dive.”

As legendary anchorman, Ron Burgandy, would say, that’s when things quickly escalated. The Viper struck back saying, “LOL, there is a difference between a young hungry talent and an old outta shape ‘vet’ ……..falling.”

Dudley responded to Orton by saying, “Dear Randy Orton …. my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You’re still awesome. Falling > House of Horrors.”

Orton sure as hell wasn’t going to let anyone talk trash about his House of Horrors match, so he fired back one more time, taking the high road of bragging about his bank account.

“Sorry to the Indy marks, Indy guys and old timers who do DIVES took offense …. just having a good time over a few drinks in Denmark closing the Smackdown Live tour….while beating Raw in making over 5 million dollars in the last 11 shows. Now I know to some that doesn’t equate to a standing room only crowd of 150 people paying $8 at an armory somewhere….but in the big boy world that’s called putting asses in seats. So enjoy your flips, dives, and 20 superkicks per match. To each their own. I will go “dive” back into my 13th title run and get ready to “flip” when my bank statement comes this month ……………… headlock”

Orton has a completely valid point about the gross overuse of moves in Indy wrestling matches, but anytime someone goes to the number of zeros on their check, they just come off as a jerk.

Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape ‘vet’ …….falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Dear @RandyOrton … my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You’re still awesome 👍 Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017

This isn’t the first taste of bad blood between Orton and Bubba Ray. In an interview with The Sun in 2008, Orton came “outtanowhere” when he blamed Dudley for breaking his foot.

“I never liked him,” Orton said of Bully Ray. “I never liked what he did because he only thought of himself. In the match my foot was broken, it was his fault… Bubba Dudley is the most out of shape, fat, non-work-ethic-having person I knew. And you had a bad taste in your mouth when you met him.”

The initial Indy wrestling criticism that started the whole exchange was sent to wrestling trainer, Rip Rogers, who posted it on his Twitter account.

“Every Indy match now: handshake, drawn out move exchange, this is awesome chant, strike exchange, dive, no sell Indy strongstyle, dive, more strikes, no sells, dive, flippy floppy sequence, dive, hit everyone with each other’s finisher then Humpty Dumpty we all fall down. Fight forever chant, rinse and repeat until every move is useless and means nothing, dive, take unsafe shot that looks like shit and hurts like hell then roll up finish. Hand shake and hug after match. Everyone’s hands raised. All these guys chant. Go home and type on social media thanking your opponents and company for the match and telling others they should book these guys ……………dive.”

Whose side are you on in the Randy Orton vs the Indy wrestling world battle?