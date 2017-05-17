Randy Orton Ambushed After SmackDown Victory

Randy Orton was left laying in the ring tonight on SmackDown Live thanks to number one contender, Jinder Mahal. Orton held back the challenge of The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin, with an RKO out of, well, you know where, but the hard fought match left him vulnerable for a post-match beat down.

After the bout Orton was ambushed by Mahal and the Singh Brothers. The numbers game caught up with the WWE Champion and allowed Mahal to hit his newly named “Khallas” finisher. Khallas is an Arabic word which fittingly translates to “finished.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Why Jinder Mahal Should Be WWE Champion

If wrestling history is any indication, the challenger standing tall over the champion as the “go-home” show comes to a close is a sure sign that Orton will be retaining his WWE Championship at this Sunday’s Backlash.

Orton is on his 13th run as World Champion whereas Jinder will be getting his first ever opportunity to challenge for the belt. Orton may be the safe bet to carry the Championship into the summer, but Jinder is by far a more interesting story right now. While he may be loathed by many in the crowd, he is getting people emotionally invested. Something that, for as great as he’s been, Orton has had trouble doing in the later parts of his career.

More: Rumored Main Event For SummerSlam