Possible SPOILER On Huge NXT Star Moving Up

The Monday after WrestleMania is traditionally a time where the WWE main roster plucks some of NXT’s brightest talents to inject new life into the rosters heading into the summer season. This year several big names have been batted around, but we may have finally cracked the code on which superstar will be making the jump.

Triple H announced this morning that NXT will be returning to the Download Fest in the U.K. from June 5-11. Tickets go on sale this Friday. One huge NXT star not featured on the poster is two time NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The omission of one of NXT’s biggest stars seem to be a strong suggestion that his NXT days are quickly coming to an end. Daniel Bryan has even publicly stated that he hates to see Nakamura, who is 37, taking bumps in NXT when he should already be on the main roster.

Nakamura has put in a very memorable year with NXT and is scheduled to face NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the title at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, the night before WrestleMania 33 on Saturday, April 1st at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

If Nakamura were to win back the NXT Championship for a record setting third time, all of this speculation goes out the window. A loss, however, could cement his move to RAW. I mean, it has to be RAW, right? Those red leather pants need a red Universal Championship holding them up.

Other names being speculated are The Revival and Asuka. Asuka’s inclusion in a WWE Live show over the weekend had many expecting her call up to be a certainty, but her inclusion on this poster may suggest otherwise.

