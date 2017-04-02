Possible Spoiler On The Hardys And WrestleMania

With only hours until WrestleMania 33, a major hint about the appearance of one of the WWE’s greatest all-time tag teams has been leaked on Twitter.

A fan at Matt and Jeff Hardy’s Broken Tailgate party tweeted out a video this afternoon of an official WWE vehicle that was parked near the event.

A @WWE official vehicle has pulled up in front of the Hardys #BrokenTailgate party 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hjg80SMDr5 — 🔥BrokenJoeyBanks🔥 (@MrJoeyDiodati) April 2, 2017

Chances are if a WWE vehicle was there, we will definitely be seeing the Hardys tonight at WrestleMania 33. Many have speculated that they could be involved in the RAW tag team ladder, but I would wager to bet they will be re-introduced to the WWE Universe in a segment with WrestleMania hosts, The New Day.

It should also be noted that the Hardys lost their Ring Of Honor tag team championships last night at the ROH Supercard to the Young Bucks.

