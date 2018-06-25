Paul Heyman Teases Feud Between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman took to his Heyman Hustle Facebook account on Saturday and, as he has done so many times with a microphone, cut a fierce promo on the possible contenders for Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

The post started with Heyman calling out the writers at WWE.com for posting a poll about who deserves a shot at Lesnar’s title next. He briefly touched on the possibility of Lesnar facing Roman Reigns — the man rumored to once again face Lesnar at SummerSlam — before moving on to a new challenger in Bobby Lashley.

Heyman started off by citing Lashley’s collegiate wrestling accomplishments, three NAIA National Championships in wrestling at Missouri Valley college, as well as his mixed-martial arts tenure in Bellator.

“Bobby Lashley? The Man Who Would Be Lesnar? The supposed college standout who won the NAIA Championship because he knew the competition for the Division 1 Championship was too fierce? By the way, remember, when Bobby won the NAIA Title that no one really cared about, Brock Lesnar was making national headlines winning the D1 Heavyweight Championship,” Heyman said.

“When Bobby saw Brock Lesnar ascend to become the biggest box office attraction in UFC, Bobby knew he had no chance against Brock, so he hid behind Scot Coker’s tomato cans in Strikeforce and Bellator, hoping to look good enough to graduate into a once-in-a-lifetime payday position against Brock Lesnar, who has never even heard about Bobby except the few times I mention Bobby’s name to Brock, and always as the punchline to a joke about the pitiful level of pseudo-athletes who think they are even in Brock’s league,” he continued.

Lashley and Reigns were the first two men added to the No. 1 contender multi-man match at Extreme Rules announced by Kurt Angle on Monday Night Raw on Monday. The number of challengers for the match has yet to be determined.

The former ECW Champion never interacted with Lesnar during his first run with the company, as Lesnar left the WWE after his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania XX in March 2004. Lashley made his jump to the main roster in September 2005, and by the time Lesnar returned to the WWE in 2012, Lashley was working the independent circuit while balancing his MMA career. His last fight took place in October 2016, and he currently holds a 15-2 professional record.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, the other competitors in the No. 1 contender’s match will be Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin. The pay-per-view takes place on July 15 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.