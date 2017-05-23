Paul Heyman Makes Surprise Return On RAW

Finn Balor was set to take on his old Bullet Club partner, Karl Anderson, when Paul Heyman made a surprise return to RAW to build up Finn Balor as the most credible opponent for The Beast coming out of Extreme Rules.

In under five minutes Heyman was able to build up Balor’s credibility more than Finn or the WWE has been able to do in the past month. Heyman said that while Finn may be painted as the underdog by his Fatal Five Way opponents, he believes Balor is the “most intriguing” challenger for the Universal Championship and the most talented performer in the WWE today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it seemed Heyman might be toying with Balor and would eventually trash him as not a worthy opponent, it was quite the opposite. Heyman extended his hand and Balor, maybe surprisingly, accepted the handshake before the duo were interrupted by Anderson and Gallow’ music.

Perhaps fired up by the exchange, Balor then took it to his former Good Brothers, taking out Gallows on the outside before eventually putting away Anderson on the inside with an impressive victory.

Could Heyman’s promo have been calling the shot for who will walk out of Extreme Rules as the number one contender or could this possibly be a hint at a future angle between Balor and Brock Lesnar’s advocate?

Up Next: WWE Not Interested In Broken Hardy Gimmick?

More: Twitter Reacts To Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship