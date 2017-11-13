Confirmed: Paige Backstage at WWE RAW

The rumors that Paige would be at tonight’s edition of WWE RAW in Atlanta, GA appear to have come to fruition.

A fan posted a picture on social media which shows Paige entertain the Phillips Arena. Whether or not she will be used on television remains to be seen, but we have definitive proof that she is in the building.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paige has not wrestled for WWE since June 2016 when she suffered a neck injury. During that time, she has experienced two wellness policy violations, had a rocky relationship with Alberto El Patron (Del Rio), and been the very public victim of an embarrassing hacking incident.

Up Next: Paige Declares That She Is Single

There’s no doubt that Paige is a tremendous talent in the ring and a great asset for the WWE women’s division. Her return is a welcome sight and probably good for her on a personal level as well. Some stability and being around her friends in WWE can only be seen as a positive.

Paige’s much talked about relationship with Alberto El Patron appears to be over, as Paige was seen making a comment recently that she is single. That also has to make her return to WWE a little bit easier given Patron had such a rocky exit from the company in the past and continues to make disparaging remarks about his former employer.

Paige was initially drafted to RAW during the brand split in 2016, though she has been unable to compete since then. For a long time, it was assumed that she was going to be sent to SmackDown whenever she returned, but WWE has since decided to keep her on her original brand.

More: Shield Reunion Set For WWE RAW

If she does appear on RAW tonight, it’s expected that Paige will be announced as a member of the women’s Team RAW for Survivor Series. There is a triple threat match scheduled tonight between Mickie James, Bayley, and Dana Brooke to determine the final member of the team, so it’s expected that Paige will be added to the match.

Paige has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for about the last month getting ready to return, so she should be good to go tonight if WWE proceeds with her television return.