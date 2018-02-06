Update on Paige’s Future in WWE

While the wrestling community attempts to absorb Paige’s shocking retirement, WWE is already making future plans for the 25-year old wrestler.

A report from Cagesideseats asserts that while Paige will not be wrestling in WWE again, the company is concocting a role for her within their ecosystem. Even more, there is no talk within WWE of Paige leaving the company.

This news temporarily levels the idea of Paige leaving WWE to pursue a wrestling career in other promotions. When news broke that she was going to be forced out of the ring, Paige made an Instagram post that alluded to her making a comeback. However, there will be no comeback in WWE it seems as the medical staff seemed to have made an unconditional ruling.

Paige’s injury, which is similar to the career-ending injuries of Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin, took place during a Dec. 28 house show tag team match at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The report claimed Paige was informed that her wrestling career was over this past Monday during Monday Night Raw, but had stayed quiet about it over the next several days.

Born to a pair of British pro wrestlers, Paige has been involved in the professional wrestling business almost all her life. She was signed to WWE’s developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011, became the first NXT Women’s Champion in 2012 and won her first of two Divas Championships on her first night on Raw back in 2014.

Paige made a few abstract posts to her Twitter account that have to lead to mass speculation. This is a situation destined to be fluid and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

