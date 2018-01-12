WWE Tells Paige Her In-Ring Career Is Done

In light of her recent injury, WWE informed Paige this week that her in-ring career is finished.

PWInsider reports that after suffering a scary injury at the end of 2017, WWE officials declared that Paige will never be medically cleared by the company. The 25-year old was given the heartbreaking news at this week’s RAW taping.

Per PWInsider’s story, Paige’s injury is similar to the one that prematurely ended Edge and Steve Austin’s career. It’s believed that Paige will stay with the company, but she will never wrestle in WWE again.

On Thursday, news broke that it was likely Paige would miss the Royal Rumble. However, that story had notes of optimism that Friday’s news eviscerated. Given that Paige lost a year due to neck surgery, we knew WWE would be conservative with her protocol, but no one anticipated the Anti-Diva being forced into retirement.

This development is all too sobering as Paige’s return injected and a poignant enthusiasm into WWE. After having a dreadful 2017, Paige, WWE, and her fans were ready to ride her momentum into the biggest year of her career. Her being stripped of that experience is cruelly unfair.

This story is developing….