Paige Reportedly in Denial About Career Ending Injury

Despite allegedly being told by WWE doctors that her wrestling career is over, Paige made several social media posts alluding to competing again. However, this may have been an effort to convince herself that things aren’t so severe.

A story from Hollywood Life asserts that Paige may be in denial about the gravity of her situation. Using an anonymous WWE insider as their source, the report paints a heartbreaking image of a young athlete fighting to the bitter end.

“Paige has been burying her head in the sand ever since her latest injury, and she’s been struggling to acknowledge that her wrestling career is probably over for good,” a WWE Insider told Hollywood Life. “It’s really sad, she’s still only 25, and she should be at the peak of her career—instead, it’s looking ever more likely that Paige is going to be forced to announce her retirement.”

This is not a hard situation to imagine. Being forced to retire at the young age of 25 is not how Paige envisioned her WWE career ending. It’s easy to understand her reluctance to give up within a few days of such tough news.

“This is all still fresh on her mind and she is very sad and has definitely felt that this is more bad luck for her in a year that has had many ups and downs,” a WWE source told Hollywood Life. “She doesn’t really believe it and is actually hoping for a miracle to someday wrestle again. She knows it is far fetched but her emotions are all over the place right now and she hasn’t accepted retirement just yet.”

Since the story of her forced retirement broke this weekend, Paige has made the post to Twitter and Instagram, ranging from emphatic to motivational. It appears that she, like Daniel Bryan, is willing to fight WWE’s ruing. However, Bryan has actually obtained medical cleared from independent doctors but WWE will not budge on its stance to keep him out of the ring.

For Paige things are a little different. Before even coming back to WWE in 2017, doctors told her she should not return to in-ring action, She did, and her sensitive situation became very serious. With this in mind, it seems unlikely, if not impossible to expect WWE to lift their decision.