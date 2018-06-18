Paige Reportedly Assaulted by Fan After WWE’s Money in the Bank Event

WWE Superstar Paige was reportedly assaulted by a fan while leaving the Allstate Arena on Sunday night after WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Fightful.com reported several witnesses saw a fan walk up to Paige, pushed her in the face with his hand and insulted her about her weight.

WrestlingNews.co followed up that report with a source saying it looked more like a slap than a push, and took place while she was in a rental car with the window rolled down.

The “fan” was reportedly confronted by witnesses in the area, and video of Paige pointing the man out to a security officer was uploaded to YouTube.

Paige took to her Instagram account shortly after and posted a story of her biting into a sandwich at a restaurant.

“To the ‘fan’ that decided to pie face me through my car window and then tell me to ‘lose some weight Paige’… you inspired me to keep being myself and eat whatever the f I want,” Paige wrote in the photo’s caption. “Good luck with your karma!”

As the SmackDown Live general manager, Paige appeared during a backstage promo during Sunday’s pay-per-view, interacting with Raw general manager Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin.

The former two-time Divas Champion suffered a career-ending injury at a live event in Long Island, New York on December 27 when she was kicked in the back of the neck (an area she had previously undergone major surgery to repair) by Sasha Banks. She continued to accompany her Absolution faction members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the ring for matches over the next several months, but officially announced her retirement on the April 9 episode of Monday Night Raw.

A night later she replaced Daniel Bryan as the new general manager for the Blue Brand.

She opened up about her injury and being forced to retire in a podcast interview with Edge and Christian in May.

“I remember being in the match too and experiencing that and like ‘maybe it’s just my arms right?’” Paige said. “So I’m like ‘no I’m going to keep going.’ And I remember trying to grab Sasha’s legs and my arms felt like there were just no bones in them you know. So I’m trying to grab her legs and then like ‘wait let me try to stand up and then I’ll be good to do the comeback’ and Sasha is like ‘noooo, absolutely not.’ Then I tried to stand up and I just look drunk. Like I just start stumbling and falling back.”

Outside of wrestling, Paige returned to the main cast of Total Divas for its eighth season after being away from the company for over a year on suspension, hiatus and surgery recovery.