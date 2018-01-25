Paige Reveals ‘Mini Photo Shoot’ on Instagram

While reports recently surfaced that Paige would no longer wrestle for WWE due to neck injuries, the 25-year-old hasn’t let that stop her, staying active on social media to update her followers on how things are going.

On Wednesday, she shared a light-hearted post, writing on Twitter that she participated in a “mini photo shoot.”

Paige shared four images from the shoot, which saw her posing in a black tank top, black leggings, black sneakers and a jean jacket.

Mini photo shoot today with my girl @l2aquel so fun! Check her out on insta! pic.twitter.com/iiwt3fK6EW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2018

“Mini photo shoot today with my girl @l2aquel so fun!” Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, captioned the snaps.

She also shared a selection of the photos on Instagram.

While Paige’s wrestling career may be over, the same isn’t to be said of her time with WWE. The athlete was spotted backstage at RAW 25 on Monday, and will likely have plenty of opportunities to work with the company in a non-wrestling capacity.

PWInsider speculates that Paige could have a future in the company in several roles including in films with WWE Studios or as an NXT coach.

Paige was injured during a six-woman tag team match at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island on Dec. 28. She was kicked in the back by Sasha Banks and fell to the ground, unable to get up. Her injury was initially believed to be a stinger, but after testing it was decided that her in-ring career is over.

She had been booked to participate in the upcoming women’s Royal Rumble, and while fans are hoping she’ll show up to take part in the match, reports indicate that won’t be happening.

