Paige Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Private Videos Were Leaked

It’s undoubtedly been a trying few weeks for WWE Superstar Paige after her private photos and videos were leaked online. It appears that the former WWE Divas Champion was able to find some sense of normalcy this weekend as she made her first public appearance since the incident at a wrestling event in Lima, Peru.

Paige’s fiancee Alberto El Patron was booked on the show in a fatal four-way match that included Patron, Carlito Colon, Mansilla and Ariki Toa. Paige accompanied Alberto to the event just as she has for several other non-WWE events around the world in the past few months.

Paige was acknowledged by the fans and shown on the big screen in Peru. Currently still under a WWE contract, she continues to recover from neck surgery and could possibly be back on WWE programming by the summer.

The last update we received on Paige suggested her father was very concerned for her well being, which makes it all the better to see that she appeared to be in good spirits during the show and received a warm welcome from the crowd.

Perú 25 de Marzo 2017

Paige y El Patrón Alberto en su llegada al Coliseo Dibós: pic.twitter.com/10Qyna7c0I — CLUB ALBERTISTA 🔵 (@DahamarGarcia1) March 26, 2017

Paige was apparently not the only victim of the hacking as former WWE star, Tammy Sytch, reported over the weekend that she had been sent photos of another popular WWE star who had also had images illegally taken from their iCloud accounts.

Late last week, Alberto Del Rio made his first statements since the photos were released when he cancelled an upcoming WrestleCon appearance. Del Rio had already filmed 6 weeks of Impact Wrestling tapings at the time of the leak so he will not be expected to be back working with the company until the next round of tapings.

The WWE has only made a nod to the incident and it is unlikely they will add any further comment as it is being rumored that they will not seek any disciplinary action to the stars in the photos due to the fact that the images were posted without their consent.

