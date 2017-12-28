Update on Paige’s Condition Following Scary Moment at WWE Live Event

The WWE Universe can take a collective sigh of relief; it looks like Paige avoided serious injury during a Wednesday night live event.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Paige suffered a mild stinger, rather than the significant injury we all were fearing. Apparently, there was a timing issue on a spot with Sasha Banks which lead to a scary moment for Paige. While the WWE medical team did bring out a stretcher, the 25-year old was able to leave the ring on her own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mick Foley would provide an update on his own, adding to the growing optimism concerning the Anti Diva.

I am so happy to be hearing that @RealPaigeWWE is doing much better after a scary moment at the Nassau Coliseum show. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2017

However, Paige is still technically injured and according to PWInsider, she has already been pulled from this weekend’s show.

While it seems Paige has avoided a costly injury, there’s still plenty of room for concern. Given that she just returned from a severe neck injury, the timing and anatomy behind this stinger are certainly alarming.Her original neck injury needed surgery to fix and cost Paige over a year of in-ring action. She returned on the Nov. 20 episode of Monday Night Raw where she debuted the new women’s faction Absolution alongside NXT stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

This injury could derail WWE’s plans for the trio as they’ve been consistently featured on Raw ever since. There’s also the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble on Jan 28, which Paige was all but guaranteed to be apart of.

Considering her past battles with injuries, WWE will likely maintain a conservative protocol in regard to getting Paige back in action. Now that she’s already been yanked form future events is not a great sign in terms of Paige’s immediate future. At this moment we can consider her involvement at the January 29th Royal Rumble questionable.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.