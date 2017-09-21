Is Paige Headed to RAW or SmackDown?

Earlier this week news broke that Paige was seeking medical clearance from WWE doctors at the Performance Center. However, not only has Paige’s neck injury been declared medically sound, but WWE already has plans for the 2-time Women’s Champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige’s comeback in full swing as her last hurdle is to simply get back into ring shape. Even further, her return is so imminent that WWE already has plans for her to join the SmackDown brand. And if that’s not enough, WWE has a storyline ready for her big comeback.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having so much fun at @WWEPerformCtr day 3 down! Love that spark ⚡️ for wrestling 😍 #RoadBackToMyHouse — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 20, 2017

This comes as huge news as just a few days ago it was uncertain that Paige would even be medically cleared to participate in WWE action. But not only is she healthy, but her return may be a priority for WWE.

Sending her to SmackDown was an easy choice for WWE. Being out of the game for over a year, Paige and WWE would benefit from throwing her right into Monday’s bright lights. However, Paige’s return is going to garner loads of attention and she could find herself amidst the most compelling storylines in WWE. There’s still no word on the creative plans that the Wrestling Observer alluded to, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t be excited.

That seems to be the sentiment of Jim Ross, who, in a recent blog post, cited his enthusiasm for the potential of Paige returning to WWE.

“I’ve got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I’ll simply say that I’d love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women’s roster that’s in place. Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she’s healthy is taken seriously by all involved,” Ross wrote.

Let’s hope to see Paige in WWE sooner than later. She’s a compelling talent and would add an intriguing layer to the Women’s Revolution.

