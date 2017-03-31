Over The Ropes Podcast: Is Goldberg Best For Business?

This week on the Over The Ropes podcast, we look back at a subpar WWE Fastlane and bring in a special guest to debate the validity of Goldberg‘s Universal Championship victory.

We disagree on whether or not the former WCW Champion brings more value to the Universal Championship as he takes it into his WrestleMania clash with Brock Lesnar.

There is a heated discussion on whether or not Randy Orton is truly the good guy heading into his battle with Bray Wyatt, and we of course, look at the ominous return of The Undertaker.

Also on this week’s episode, we find out that a former Rocker is looking into the adult entertaiment industry and answer a few listener questions.

You can listen to the entire episode here:

WrestleMania 33 kicks off Sunday, April 2nd, and you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

