NXT TakeOver Philadelphia Main Event Announced

If 2017 was any indication, next year promises to have several NXT TakeOver shows that top WWE‘s main roster PPV shows. The first of these will happen in Philadelphia during Royal Rumble weekend on January 27.

Following this week’s edition of WWE NXT on the WWE Network, we now know what the main event for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia will be. Fans will see Johnny Gargano challenge NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas. Gargano won the opportunity to challenge for the title by defeating Aleister Black, Killian Dain, and Lars Sullivan on this week’s NXT broadcast.

Gargano has always seemed like the next logical babyface to carry the NXT brand. He seemingly would have assumed that role following his split with Tommaso Ciampa back at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May. However, Gargano’s momentum had somewhat stalled in the early fall. This is the chance for him to regain that momentum and win his first NXT singles title.

No other matches have been announced for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia as of yet. Here is the official announcement from WWE pertaining to the main event.