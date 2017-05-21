NXT TakeOver: Chicago Results, Recap

NXT TakeOver: Chicago rocked the All-State Arena Saturday night. In what many fans are already calling one of the best NXT TakeOver events of all time, 4 titles were defended- including every NXT title, plus the WWE UK Championship title.

The match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne for the UK Championship was a strong contender for match of the night, despite coming in the middle of a truly loaded card and featuring two opponents who aren’t even a regular presence in NXT.

The culmination of Friday’s United Kingdom Championship Special on the WWE Network, and January’s United Kingdom Tournament, Dunne defeated Bate with a brutal Bitter End to claim the title. As previously reported, legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross joined the commentary team for this portion of the event.

In the opening match, Roderick Strong faced Eric Young, taking out Young’s SanitY team-mates Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe as well- both in his entrance and despite their attempted interference- picking up the win.

In the Women’s division match, Asuka continued her record-breaking wining streak, retaining her title against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated both contenders in a simultaneous pinfall, while the injured Ember Moon looked on from the stands.

Moving on to the NXT Championship, “The Glorious One” Bobby Roode defended against challenger Hideo Itami. Roode defeated the former KENTA, blocking and evading Hiteo’s best efforts to close with a Go To Sleep, and landing a series of Implant DDTs to get the pin and retain his title.

The night ended with an insane ladder match between The Authors of Pain and DIY for the NXT Tag-Team Championships. DIY attacked the Authors as soon as the match began, looking to bring the ladders out early. But Akum and Rayzar returned the assault, tossing Gargano and Ciampa into the barricades.

After pinning Ciampa in the corner and running through both DIY members with ladders, The Authors continued to dish out punishment until Gargano momentarily sacrificed himself for his partner, allowing Ciampa to german suplex Akum off one ladder and into another. But just as it looked like DIY might climb to victory, The Authors knocked the ladders out from under them and hit them with the Super Collider, leading to their defeat.

Immediately after the match, as DIY were on the ramp and about to leave the arena, Tommaso Ciampa turned on Gargano and viciously attacked him. Johnny Gargano was left in a state of disbelief, trying to make sense of the sudden betrayal. Tommaso closed out the assault by hitting Gargano with a White Noise off the announcer’s table and onto two tables set up near the entrance ramp. Fans were left in similar disbelief as Johnny Gargano was loaded into an ambulance to exit the arena.

It was a shocking and heartbreaking end to an excellent TakeOver. Though few belts changed hands, it will definitely be interesting to see how the developmental brand moves forward in the aftermath.