NXT Star Gives Amazing Speech To WWE Recruits

Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar Scott Dawson of The Revival giving a speech to potential WWE recruits at recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. Dawson, wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, tells the tryouts to work as hard as they can, respect what the WWE talents do and respect themselves as well. Dawson says their goal should be to be as good as him, even though it’ll never happen.

Just look at those faces in that room. That is you. That is me. That is everyone who ever wanted to be a WWE Superstar. You can feel their emotion, anxiety and excitement. Goosebumps.

Dawson leaves the tryouts and cuts a promo to the cameras about how no one can beat him in the ring, on the mic or in the weight room. Dawson and his partner, Dash Wilder, are two time NXT Tag Team champions. The duo is expected to be called up to the main roster very soon.

