NXT Star Debuts On WWE Smackdown

The surprise entrant of the Royal Rumble has finally made his debut on the main roster. Curt Hawkins came to the ring to call out anyone from the back who wanted to challenge him and gave them to the count of ten to get to the ring.

The Orlando crowd knew exactly what that meant and broke into ten chants as Tye Dillinger’s music hit and the NXT star came to the ring for a match with Hawkins. Dillinger won a relatively short match with his “tye breaker” finisher and the raucous WWE crowd continued to serenade Dillinger with chants of Ten until the commercial break.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dillinger has been a bit of a cult favorite for sometime and as with all NXT call-ups, it will be interesting to see if he can sustain the momentum when he’s being showcased every week.

But will this be the last NXT star to debut on Smackdown tonight? Many have predicted two time NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, will be debuting either tonight or next week.

“10” proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

More WWE:

Goldberg Comments On His WWE Future

Nikki Bella Is Taking A Hiatus

Roman Reigns Comments On The RAW After ‘Mania Crowd