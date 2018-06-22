Major Title Change at NXT Tapings, TakeOver Brooklyn Match Announced

WWE NXT taped several weeks worth of television for their weekly WWE Network broadcast on Thursday night at Full Sail University in Orlando.

The fans in attendance got to see a major title change just days after the title had previously switched hands. Warning, there are spoilers below.

The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) successfully won back their NXT tag team championships from Tyler Bate and Trent Seven (Mustache Mountain) in a match during the tapings that should air on either July 11th or 18th.

The title change follows Mustache Mountain winning the titles from O’Reilly and Strong at the WWE UK Special, which hasn’t even aired yet (it premieres this Monday on the WWE Network). That title change was taped two days prior, on Tuesday, in the U.K.

WWE announced the championship change in a release on WWE.com.

Fans in attendance posted several shots of the match to Twitter.

It was also revealed during the tapings that Kairi Sane will change NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler for the title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 during SummerSlam weekend. Sane won a triple threat match against Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae to become the number one contender. The match looks to be airing on the July 11th edition of WWE NXT.

The match is interesting not just because it pairs two of NXT’s top women performers but also because it is a rematch of the finals from the 2017 Mae Young Classic, which was won by Sane. Earlier in the day on Thursday, it was revealed that WWE is bringing back the Mae Young Classic for a 2018 edition this August.

No other matches have been revealed for TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 as of yet, though Tommaso Ciampa made it pretty clear during the tapings that he wants a championship match against NXT Champion Aleister Black. This would seem to serve the purpose of getting the title on Ciampa before he goes back to feud with Johnny Gargano, with the ante upped a bit by making the feud for the brand’s top title during the next go-round.