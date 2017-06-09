NXT Championship Match Stopped Due To Injury

A match between Ruby Riot and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at the UK Download Festival had to be stopped today when Ruby was busted open the hard way after taking a bump into the steel stairs. Ruby confirmed in a Facebook Live chat with Kayla Braxton in the video above that she needed to get 5 stitches after the incident.

The crowd in attendance tweeted that there was ‘blood everywhere’ after the cut. In the video, Ruby says she can use this other side of Asuka to her advantage in the future.

Yeah. Ruby Riot took a hard stair bump n blood was pouring from her. Had to stop it but she’s ok apparently. — Ryan Walton (@ryanwalton) June 9, 2017

Ruby v Asuka at Download match got cancelled. Asuka legit smashed open Ruby’s head and there’s blood everywhere. Ref called up for the X! — SVM PELÉ. (@SAMPELE_) June 9, 2017

Could Ruby be positioned as the one to finally end Asuka‘s undefeated streak? The NXT rookie has been a huge favorite with the WWE Universe ever since her debut.

Whoever is picked to end Asuka’s reign will have a huge feather in their cap. The NXT Women’s Champion made WWE history when she elapsed Goldberg’s infamous 173 win streak. Since her October 2015 debut, Asuka, has become the most dominant performer to ever come through WWE developmental. She broke Paige’s inaugural title reign of 308 days to become the longest reigning NXT Champion in history.

The WWE would likely love to bring Asuka up to the main roster, but her star power is carrying the NXT Women’s Division at the moment. The WWE will be getting a new influx of women very soon as the first ever Mae Young Classic will be taking place on July 13th and 14th in Orlando. Hopefully, the tourney will help WWE create new stars that are ready to jump right into NXT or even the main roster.

