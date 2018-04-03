Triple H Unveils NXT’s North American Championship

With WrestleMania 34’s music blasting, it’s been easy to forget about NXT TakeOver: New Orleans happening the night before on April 7th. However, Triple H just bought a shiny reminder for us to check out NXT’s big show.

In March, William Regan, NXT’s General Manager, announced the Yellow Brand would get a new title: the North American Championship. But its first owner would have to be decided in a ladder match at TakeOver: New Orleans. The list of competitors is impressive, to say the least: Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, EC3 (his WWE debut), Killian Dain and Lars Sullivan.

Have a look WWE’s newest gold:

We have a feeling that this new championship may be polarizing. With a look that resembles something from the 1800’s fans of antiques may have already ordered this replica belt. However, for people who prefer 2018, this the North American Championship’s design may be one big swing and miss.

Regardless of the look, a new championship is always exciting—especially when world-class talent is fighting over it.

The NXT roster continues to grow by leaps and bounds, with the brand arguably as talent deep as they have ever been at this moment. With only the NXT title and NXT tag team titles as full-time belts to wrestle for on the men’s side, it’s not all that surprising to see them add a secondary title for stars to compete toward. Some would argue the UK title already fits that bill, but the company has stalled in starting a UK television show centered around that title that was originally planned for launch several months back.