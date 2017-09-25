Alexa Bliss Retains RAW Women’s Title at No Mercy

The odds were stacked against her, but “The Goddess” still walked out victorious.

Alexa Bliss defended her RAW women’s title on Sunday night at No Mercy against Emma, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Bayley. The match quickly evolved into the Nia Jax show, with Jax showing the strength advantage she possesses over the other competitors.

This was no better illustrated than when at one point Jax hit a Samoan Drop on both Banks and Bliss, with both ladies stacked on her shoulders, to the delight of the crowd.

Nia’s momentum shifted when she ran into the corner and went shoulder first into ring post. We got some alliances then working over the weakened Jax, with Emma and Bliss even forming a short term team during the bout.

The finish came when Bliss threw Bayley into Emma and then hit the DDT on Bayley for the pinfall.

She was interviewed on the microphone after the bout by Renee Young on the ramp. She rubbed in her victory as Jax looked on annoyed from the ring.

Where does the WWE women’s title go from here? Bliss retaining the title was likely the best move, with her character continuing to be the most over in the women’s division. Bayley is back from her injury (with her shoulder still wrapped heavily in tape), but she’s not quite ready to hold the belt. Her character was undergoing some serious backlash from the crowd prior to her injury in early August.

It’s likely, given the way that the match ended with Jax being shown on camera reaction to Bliss’ victory, that an Alexa vs. Nia feud will continue in the women’s division over the championship belt.