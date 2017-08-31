No Mercy Main Event Announced on RAW

Many matches in WWE feature random pairings of wrestlers that needs plenty of promotion to drum up excitment. The case between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman is the exact opposite. The two monsters have to fight.

And now, they will.

September 24, in Los Angeles at the No Mercy pay-per-view Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. And what a match it will be.

For anyone that watched SummerSlam last night, this was the only direction could go. If this hasn’t been the plan for months, then Braun Strowman just cut the line after his mythological performance at SummerSlam. Never in Brock Lesnar’s career has he been physically dominated so easily. We’ve grown so accustom to Lesnar being the most imposing force in WWE, so to see him look so, vulnerable, was a sight to see.

As if we needed any more convincing that Strowman deserves a title shot, he came out an destroyed Lesnar to open RAW:

Braun Strowman is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980’s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate. Yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn.

This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle.

Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only short coming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Strowman’s 2017 has already been magnificent. His feud with Roman Reigns is one that we’ve already taken for granted as Strowman has proven that he has main event chops. SummerSlam was a great test to see if Strowman has staying power on WWE’s brightest stage – spoiler, he does. Last night was a pivotal point in his growth and one we’ll reference as his jumping point for a Hall of Fame career.

Can we expect WWE to make Strowman Universal Champion in a month’s time? It’s hard to say. Conventional wisdom says WWE wants to keep Lesnar Champion until WrestleMania 34. But Strowman is surging. Honestly, we think that neither man can be hurt by a loss at No Mercy. This is one feud that may be bigger than championships.