Nikki Bella Shares TBT Photo Of Bella Twins First Year In Wrestling

Nikki Bella shared one heck of a throwback thursday on Instagram. The WWE star, who is currently taking a hiatus, posted a photo of she and sister Brie from their first days with the WWE.

The 10 year old photo shows the girls young and full of optimism as they begin their WWE journey in the developmental system of Florida Championship Wrestling (now NXT). Nikki left the caption, “10 years ago… matches in bars, church parking lots, flea markets, school gymnasiums and community centers… And it was the time of our lives! #tbt #immashine #youngbloodz #fcw “I’m gonna get it and we gonna get it and you gonna feel it…… I’m gonna shine, I’m gonna make it Ain’t nothing to it to it I’ll take it (I take it) I feel it (I feel it) I’ll flip it (ill flip it) Pull it pull it ill straight get it I’m gonna climb……” Youngbloodz (FCW Entrance Song)”

After not getting picked up in the 2006 WWE Divas Search, The Bellas signed on with the WWE in June of 2007. Nikki and Brie were naturally packaged as a tag team in their early days and would often perform “twin magic” by fooling the referee as to which girl was supposed to be in the ring.

The girls would debut on SmackDown in 2008 and be traded to Raw in 09. In 2011, Brie won the first singles championship of the pair when she defeated Eve Torres to become the Divas Champion. Nikki would win her first in April of the following year.

Nikki would eventually go on to become the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, holding the belt for 301 days.

Brie is currently at home taking care of her new baby, Birdie Joe, but she and her sister are both anxious to eventually get back in the ring.

