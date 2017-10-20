John Cena May Be Against Nikki Bella Returning to WWE

When it comes to neck injuries in WWE, usually the best case scenario results in the shortening of a Superstar’s career. Due to Nikki Bella‘s precarious battle with her neck, future husband John Cena, may ready to throw in the towel on her behalf.

In an interview with Fox News, Nikki revealed that Cena often questions if she should reconsider returning to WWE action.

“Oh, yeah, he still does,” she said. “He is like, ‘You have your health. Why continue? You’ve done everything you can as a WWE superstar.’ But I don’t believe that. There’s so much more us females can do and I always want to be at the forefront of that,” she asserted.

However, despite any warnings from Cena, Nikki was steadfast in making her comeback after yet another procedure on her neck. In fact when she was in the hospital, returning to WWE was her waking ambition.

“…Just that I wanted to get back into that ring. Even when I woke up from surgery, my first thing, looking at my doctor, I was like, ‘Did it work?’ Because all I could think about is my comeback…and that’s why I came back seven months later,” she said.

Bella is referring to her WrestleMania 33 appearance where she teamed with John Cena to tackle the Miz and Maryse. She got engaged in the process, the matches true purpose, but nonetheless, Nikki found herself competing in just a short time after neck surgery.

Despite the tricky situation, Bella believes that she understands her limitations.

“There have been scary moments where I have tweaked my neck a little bit but I think when you think about those things…you kind of put yourself more in a situation to get injured and so I kind of go in there and I don’t think about it” she said. “I do put myself in positions that I shouldn’t. But at the end of the day, I am a professional and so I know what I’m doing and I know how to stay safe.”

Bella is set on making yet another WWE return in 2018. While currently in a successful run on Dancing with the Stars, Nikki has been quite vocal about her intentions of coming back to the squared circle.

For her sake, let’s hope she’s cautious. As Cena said, Nikki has already accomplished more than most Superstars could dream of and pushing her luck for one more run may not be worth it.