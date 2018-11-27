Nikki Bella Ignites John Cena Reunion Rumors With Cuddly Hot Tub Photo

Nikki Bella may have shared a romantic snap of herself and ex-fiancé John Cena, but that doesn’t mean the pair is getting back together.

Last week, Bella sparked rumors of a reconciliation after uploading a slideshow of photos on Thanksgiving, one of which was a shot of Bella and Cena sitting in a hot tub together at sunset, a bottle of wine next to them as they gaze out at the view in front of them.

In her caption, Bella offered her thanks to those in her life, including her family, friends, WWE coworkers and others including “the lessons I have learned,” which could possibly be the tiniest sliver of a reference to the romantic shot with Cena.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” the WWE star began. “I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, the women I share the WWE ring with…to all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around her that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown, to the people that invest so much time and faith into my sister and I…to the Bella Army for their love and support, it’s unlike any other fandom out there, to all the brave men and women in our military, to our firefighters and policemen and women as well. I’m so beyond thankful for each and everyone of you!”

Bella and Cena dated for five years before getting engaged during WrestleMania in April 2017. The pair’s wedding was scheduled for May 2018 before Bella ultimately called things off.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in October, Bella explained the reason behind her split with Cena, sharing that she realized she had lost herself.

“I lost for so many years,” she said. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”

The 35-year-old also expressed her desire to move on in a professional capacity and focus on her work.

“We’re both are at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” she said. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”

