Nikki Bella Hits Gym With Sister and Niece After John Cena Reconciliation

Nikki Bella got a workout in on Saturday just as rumors were swirling about her alleged reconciliation with ex-fiancé John Cena.

TMZ posted a paparazzi shot of Bella leaving a gym with her twin sister Brie and nice Birdie.

Bella is shown in red workout pants, a black tank top, black socks and white tennis shoes. Brie is behind her in an all-black ensemble and carrying Birdie, her child with fellow WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Brie also documented the workout day on Instagram by posting a selfie with her 1-year-old daughter.

“Love when the Bird joins me at workout,” Brie wrote, adding the hashtag for “mom life.”

Cena is nowhere in sight, but that is not much of a surprise. Bella has been busy shooting Total Divas in Miami while he is busy with other engagements.

Publications have reported that the couple is officially back on in private, but Bella has expressed different sentiments publicly.

She told TMZ that they are exploring a reunion, but they are not officially back on yet.

Anonymous sources told Us Weekly that the pair know they “want to be with one another” after these brief break apart from one another. However, Bella does not regret putting things on pause.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” the source said. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Cena has not addressed the status of the pair’s relationship as of press time. However, he has shared some cryptic messages that are presumably about his reconciliation with Bella.

“Being accountable is a great way to face who you are,” Cena tweeted on Friday. “We often speak of aspiration and quickly point out the faults of others, yet fail to heed our words or be brave enough to be accountable for our own faults.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!. The series is currently exploring the lead up to Bella and Cena’s breakup and cancellation of their wedding.