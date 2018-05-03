Exclusive: Nia Jax Reveals The Rock Did Not Cause Her WWE Absence

Reckless speculation is a favorite pastime of WWE fans, and it’s easy for the truth to get lost amid all the innuendo zipping about cyberspace. However, Nia Jax is here to play rumor killer.

Last October, WWE saw Neville storm out of the company. His sudden departure had wrestling fans desperate for clues and when Jax appeared to do the same thing a week later, it felt like WWE Superstars were evaporating before our eyes. However, things amplified when Jax was said to have gotten the green light from, her cousin and WWE demigod, The Rock, to leave the company.

But none of it was true. On Thursday, Jax took time out of her reign as RAW Women’s Champion to officially put this urban legend to bed.

“That was the craziest thing I’ve ever heard! The fact that people would think that Dwayne would ever tell me to not do something for the WWE, a place that’s actually given him his start and the reason he is on top of the world, it’s completely false and hilarious,” she laughed.

A jovial Jax went on to say that even including The Rock in an anti-WWE narrative was “blasphemous” due to his obvious devotion to Vince McMahon and his company.

But even if The Rock wasn’t an impetus to leave, Jax still missed two weeks of action. A number of reports claimed that Jax was unhappy with her status in WWE and spent the rest of the month protesting until WWE caved.

But that’s not true, either.

“It has nothing to do with that at all. It wasn’t something that was that big of a deal. I had actually had an injury that happened to me personally on a flight—an overhead bag fell directly on top of my head while I was on a plane. I was out of it, I was completely out of it. I’m not kidding you,” she explained.

Jax said she was sleeping when a woman reached for the overhead compartment and whiffed at her falling bag. Unfortunately for Jax, her neck broke the bag’s plunge.

“It was just something where I had to go and make sure I was okay and rest up. It was right before a tour. All it was, was just like, ‘Hey, you’re not the storyline right now. Go take a break. Make sure you’re okay, and then come back for tour.’ That was it. That was the bottom line. That was the story,” she emphasized.

Jax was back in the ring by November 1 and resumed a path that would eventually earn her a WrestleMania 34 victory over Alexa Bliss to nab her first ever WWE Championship. They’ll have their rematch this Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-view.