Nia Jax Says She’s Been Body Shamed by Fellow WWE Wrestlers

Standing at 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, professional wrestler and Total Divas star Nia Jax definitely looks different from most of the other women on the WWE roster. But Jax has embraced her unique body type, working as a plus-sized model while building up a loyal fan base on social media and every week on Monday Night Raw and Total Divas.

But for all of her success, it turns out even Jax can be a victim of bullying and body shaming. She took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a video of herself running on a treadmill along with a paragraph saying she’s been body shamed in her “own backyard,” meaning the WWE locker room.

I am subjected to body shaming & it’s something I have accepted. It sucks when you get it in your own backyard around people you’re changing in front of and trust with your body. I am a HEALTHY bigger woman, I LOVE MY BODY. Body shaming is WRONG! pic.twitter.com/RDeCogjlg9 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) November 26, 2017

Jax didn’t give any indication as to who insulted her.

As a member of the Samoan Anoa’i family (making her a cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Jax started her wrestling career with the NXT developmental system in 2014. She made her WWE Network debut in October 2014 and was brought up to the main roster via the WWE Draft in in July 2016.

Despite being a fixture of the Raw women’s division, rumors popped up last month that Jax had walked out of the company. However, as was confirmed by her real-life best friend Alexa Bliss, Jax simply needed a break from WWE’s touring schedule and she returned to Raw weeks later.

Photo by WWE.com