WWE’s Plans for Nia Jax and Enzo Amore’s Budding Romance

While Nia Jax and Enzo Amore teasing a romance certainly felt random, WWE actually has plans for the budding love story.

A report from PWInsider notes that Jax will actually become part of 205 Live, but specifically their upcoming tour in January. Jax is currently slotted to be the Special Guest Referee between Enzo Amore and Kalisto, the main event of the Cruiserweight’s mini road show.

Here are the dates for the first batch of 205 Live house shows:

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center

On top of Enzo, Kalisto and Nia, Hideo Itami, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher will also be featured on the tour.

In the meantime, expect to see Enzo and Nia’s romance continue to evolve. WWE looks to be making a conscious effort to keep Jax away from Asuka’s storm and Absolution’s warpath, likely so she can meet them at a more significant date. For now, look for her and Enzo to be the couple you love to hate.

By WWE adding Nia Jax to his act, Enzo Amore is once again being gratified by decision makers. Already the Cruiserweight Champ and driving force behind 205 Live, Enzo will now have a love interest in Jax that will likely ensure he keeps his title for the foreseeable future. Now that we’re thinking about it there as good chance that Nia Jax gets rough with some of 205 Live’s more malleable Superstars.

Tickets for 205 Live’s tour go on sale December 8th.