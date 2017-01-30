NFL Executive Tells Players To Go to WWE Developmental

The National Football League games are watched by millions and millions of fans each year, and it’s because the league houses some of the world’s best athletes.

Well, the same could be said for the WWE.

The biggest name in wrestling signs an array of incredible talent, and some NFL executives believe that the company should use some athletes that can’t make it in the league.

Phil Savage, the director of the NFL’s Senior Bowl, is pretty good friends with former WWE announcer Jim Ross. According to Savage, he sends Ross a list of possible WWE recruits every year.

“My good friend Jim Ross, the retired (WWE) announcer; he’s always looking for recruits,” Savage said. “I send him a list every year of guys that I don’t think are going to make it in the NFL, should go to WWE developmental.”

Savage continued by saying that this gave athletes the chance to have a “second career”.

If Ross takes Savage’s advice to heart, you could rest assured that it would be a good idea. Ross was responsible for signing superstars like John Cena, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton.

