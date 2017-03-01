New Number One Contender For Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship

AJ Styles appears to be heading to Wrestlemania to take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. Luke Harper and Styles looked to resolve their questionable finish from last week’s number one contender battle royal in a one on one match and it was all Harper early on

Harper showed a new fire in his eyes as he had the St. Paul crowd eating out of the palm of his hands. Every time AJ Styles mounted a comeback, Harper seemingly had an answer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However after a false finish brought out Shane McMahon to restart the match, an errant superkick from Harper took out Shane and left Harper open for Styles to hit his springboard 450 splash and pick up the victory.

Wyatt won the belt three weeks ago at Elimination Chamber and was originally scheduled to face his family member, and 2017 Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton at Mania. Orton threw a wrench in those plans when he pledged his undying allegiance to his “master” and said that he would never face him. The Viper’s decision led Daniel Bryan to make the battle royal for Wyatt’s new opponent.

Later tonight, Wyatt will have his WWE Championship Invocation on Smackdown where we may get a better sense for Randy Orton’s true motivations heading into Wrestlemania as well as if we’ve seen the last of Luke Harper.

MORE WWE: Kevin Owens Explains Why He Turned On Jericho / Forgotten Wyatt Family Member Returning Soon? / Major Spoiler On Kurt Angle’s Return To WWE TV