New Number One Contender For AJ Styles’ WWE Championship

Dolph Ziggler shocked the world when he defeated Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Luke Harper in a fatal four way for a chance to face AJ Styles on the December 27th episode of Smackdown LIVE.

Earlier in the evening, James Ellsworth called in sick for his championship opportunity, forcing Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan to put together the fatal four way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dean Ambrose eliminated The Miz then Luke Harper before The Miz returned to distract Ambrose long enough for Ziggler to hit the Sweet Chin Music, I mean, um, superkick and pick up the three count.

While Ziggler will certainly put on a great match with AJ Styles, I find it hard to take him any more seriously than James Ellsworth, considering he has been booked to lose so consistently for the past 6 months.

After a losing streak against The Miz led him to put his career on the line, Ziggler managed to win the Intercontinental championship only to lose it again right before Summerslam. Ziggler failed to defeat The Miz AGAIN at this month’s TLC and yet he was considered one of the top 4 contenders for the WWE championship.

Does Ziggler have any chance at dethroning Styles in two weeks on Smackdown LIVE and how will James Ellsworth eventually factor back into this saga?

MORE WRESTLING: Booker T Running For Mayor / 5 Title Reigns Longer Than The New Day / Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 33 Opponent / Bray Wyatt Responds To Matt Hardy / Did Shane McMahon Try To Take Over WWE Creative? / Sami Zayn Should Have Been Traded