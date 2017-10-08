New Day Mocks The Usos Using A Forgotten Rikishi Song

The New Day went deep in the vault during their latest attempt at mocking the Usos.

In a video posted on Big E’s Twitter account, Big E and Xavier Woods are seen singing a remix of an old song associated with Rikishi. The song? “Put A Little Ass On It.” Never heard of it? Forgot it existed? Us too. The song was part of a WWE album titled WWE Originals that was released in January 2004.

You can check out the video below.

The teams will face-off tonight in a rare Hell in a Cell tag team championship match. It’s the perfect way for the two teams to continue their feud, which has been great to watch since the middle of the summer. They have had great matches at Battleground, SummerSlam, and SmackDown Live, so we expect nothing less from them tonight at Hell In A Cell.

As of this writing, the New Day are favored to retain their belts according to the latest Hell In A Cell betting odds. However, it would not shock this writer one bit to see the Usos walk out victorious.

While the feud has been spectacular to this point, and the match tonight could be their best yet, WWE has to be looking toward doing something fresh in the SmackDown tag team division. These two teams have been programmed pretty much exclusively together for the last three months.

If New Day retains, I would expect the feud to continue. There simply isn’t another top-level heel tag team for them to work with. However, if the Usos are victorious, it’s easy to imagine Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin being elevated into the next babyface tag team title contenders. They are expected to get a dominant victory at Hell In A Cell over the Hype Bros.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens tonight at the PPV. Either way, we are in for a treat from two of the very best tag teams in the WWE.