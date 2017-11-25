Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ Turned Down Two of WWE’s Biggest Names

The Netflix Original Series “GLOW” delighted wrestling fans earlier this year as it dramatized the story of the all-women 1980s wrestling promotion.

The show had plenty of wrestlers working both on-camera – Awesome Kong, Brodus Clay, Carlito and Johnny Mundo to name a few – as well as behind the scenes with Chavo Guerrero working as actors’ wrestling coach.

But, as revealed on a recent episode of Chris Jericho‘s podcast “Talk Is Jericho,” the show almost had some big WWE names as part of the cast. Jericho admitted he auditioned for the part of Steel Horse, a babyface wrestler who seduces Betty Giplin’s character early on in the series.

“We (WWE) had a show in Edmonton and I don’t really like to audition, just not really my thing… they said ‘I got this thing for GLOW’, and I’m like, ‘That sounds pretty cool,’ cause I don’t do anything cause I have to… I was like, ‘I like GLOW, so this will be fun,’” Jericho said. “So I actually set up my little phone in the dressing room in Edmonton after a show in a room by myself and I auditioned for Steel Horse.”

Guerrero said The Miz also auditioned for the same part, but neither were chosen. Instead the role went to Alex Riley, who ironically was Miz’s underling during his brief initial run with WWE.

Jericho joked about how such a lesser-known wrestler managed to beat two former WWE Champions for a bit part.

“And I didn’t get it, and not only didn’t I get it, but Alex Riley got it, who’s about a one on the scale of wrestling notoriety…,” Jericho said.

The Miz is currently back on his acting grind, working alongside Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels on the newest edition of “The Marine” film series, “The Marine 6: Close Quarters.”

Meanwhile Jericho is currently preparing for his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he’ll take on Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 12 at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4, 2018.