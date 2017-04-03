Naomi Makes Alexa Bliss Tap Out To Win Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss already had a challenge going into WrestleMania 33 as she had to defend her title in a six-pack challenge with the likes of Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, and Mickie James, but the Blissful One took it one with stride.

All competitors were able to get some offense in and hit some incredible spots, too. Alexa adorned herself with a Riddler-themed ensemble while Mickie dressed in something like a Native American get-up. The returning Naomi was able to let herself glow, in the ring and on the way to it as well.

The match was a quick one and hometown heroine Naomi made Alexa Bliss tap out to once again capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship once again.

This marked the first time the Smackdown Women’s Championship was defended at WrestleMania.